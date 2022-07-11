Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority chief administrative officer to leave position for state job

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s chief administrative officer is leaving the agency next month.

Keith Regan will be leaving HTA for a new leadership role at the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Regan has been with HTA since 2018, overseeing the agency’s administrative, fiscal, procurement and human resources operations. He also oversaw the management of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

Regan previously served as the finance and managing director for the County of Maui.

The HTA will be conducting a search for Regan’s successor.

HTA Vice President of Finance Marc Togashi will serve as the agency’s acting chief administrative officer.