Hawaiʻi Energy launches energy-efficient rebate program

Hawaiʻi Energy has launched a new rebate program for this fiscal year.

Residents investing in energy-efficient equipment and installations can qualify for rebates up to $1,000.

Hawaiʻi Energy encourages residents to take advantage of the rebate during the summer months — when energy use increases by about 18%.

The rebates are available until June 30, 2023.

Kauaʻi residents are not eligible because the island is serviced by a utility cooperative.

New rebates include $1,000 for a solar water heater, $500 for a heat pump water heater, $150 for solar water heater tune-ups, and $75 for air conditioner tune-ups.

Rebates also include $200 for a refrigerator trade-up, $75 for “Rid-A-Fridge” recycling, up to $750 for air conditioners, and $150 for swimming pool pumps.

For more information, visit Hawai‘i Energy’s website at hawaiienergy.com/rebates.