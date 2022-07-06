Gov. Ige signs bills to move forward clean energy initiative

Gov. David Ige signed four bills on Tuesday to help the state reach its mandate of 100% renewable energy by 2045.

The bill signing comes after the U.S. Supreme Court decision last week to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to control greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

HB1800 — Establishes a goal for the statewide greenhouse gas emissions limit to be at least 50% below 2005 levels by 2030. The bill also requires the Hawaiʻi state energy office to conduct a study to determine Hawai'i's pathway to decarbonization and identify challenges, opportunities, and actions that will be needed to achieve those goals.

HB1801 — Requires state agencies to implement cost-effective energy-efficient measures in state-owned facilities. Ige says, "I truly believe it's important for the state to lead by example."

HB2089 — This bill changes the definition of “renewable portfolio standard” to mean the percentage of electrical energy generation, rather than profit. The new definition will more accurately show the state’s progress towards reaching its net zero emission goal.

SB2570 — Establishes a $200,000 rebate program for a zero-emission vehicle fueling system.