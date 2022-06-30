Honolulu rent and utility relief program received influx of applications

Thursday was the last day for Oʻahu residents to apply for rent and utility relief from the city.

The Office of Economic Revitalization stopped accepting new applications for financial support after 4:30 p.m. as the program begins to wind down.

The office’s executive director Amy Asselbaye says the program has received an influx of applications, which will take time to process.

Asselbaye says the application must have been submitted by the deadline. But income and other verifying documents do not need to be submitted at that time.

More information can be found at oneoahu.org/renthelp.