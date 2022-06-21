Hawaiʻi pays about $1,000 more than the national average on common bills each month

You may have already suspected it, but Hawaiʻi is the most expensive state for household bills. That’s according to a new report from the website Doxo, a platform that manages and pays consumer bills.

It found that Hawaiʻi residents pay nearly $1,000 more than the national average of $2,000 on common bills each month. Those expenses include mortgage, rent, utilities and car insurance.

The average mortgage statewide was $2,137 and the average rent was $1,712, according to Doxo.

The site also found that bills in Honolulu rose nearly 5% in the last year — likely due to inflation.

The report also ranked the most expensive cities in the state for household bills. Topping that list was Kailua at $3,700 a month, followed by Lahaina and Ewa Beach.

According to the report, Honolulu was the 13th most expensive city in the state.