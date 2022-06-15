Head of Oʻahu Transit Services appointed to HART Board of Directors

Robert Yu has been appointed by the state Legislature as the newest board member at the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation.

Yu is the president and general manager of the nonprofit Oʻahu Transit Services which manages the TheBus and TheHandi-Van. He also served as HART’s chief financial officer in 2017 and 2018.

Yu fills the legislative seat vacated by board member Michele Brunngraber. She remains on the HART board as a charter member.

Yu's term runs through the end of 2024.