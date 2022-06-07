Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Honolulu

Hawaii Public Radio | By LOLITA C. BALDOR - The Associated Press
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM HST
F-16.jpg
Staff Sgt. Cherie A. Thurlby
/
U.S. Air Force
FILE - F-16

A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaiʻi on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

According to officials, the aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency and landed. A netting barrier was used to slow and stop the plane, and the nose gear collapsed after contact with the net, officials said.

The pilot was not identified and was not seriously injured, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to the completion of the investigation.

United-States Taiwan Emergency Landing Taiwanese Air Force flag bearer passes by one of the newly commissioned upgraded F-16V fighter jets at Air Force base in Chiayi, southwestern Taiwan
Asia Minute
Asia Minute: Beyond the F-16, Hawaiʻi maintains quiet ties with Taiwan
Bill Dorman

The U.S. routinely sells F-16s to Taiwan. Officials said the pilot took off from an Air Force base in the continental U.S., and was scheduled to stop in Hawaiʻi en route to Taiwan.

The U.S. has programs to retrofit and upgrade older models of the F-16 for Taiwan, as well as plans to deliver new models of the aircraft.

It wasn't clear if the fighter jet was new or an older version.

Tags

Local News Honolulu International AirportMilitary
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. Founded in 1846, AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content