2 people die in early morning Honolulu house fire

HONOLULU — Two people were found dead inside a burning home early Monday, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

A 911 call at 2:17 a.m. brought 43 firefighters to a two-story home on Booth Road in Pauoa Valley that was fully engulfed with fire, the department said.

Firefighters weren't able to enter through the front door because of severed electrical service lines, which were arching on the roof. Firefighters used ladders to enter through the back and sides.

The fire was under control at 2:35 a.m. and extinguished at 3:05 a.m., the fire department said.

A man, 77, escaped from the burning home. Emergency Medical Services personnel treated him for burns. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A 77-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Investigators will determine the cause and origin of the fire.