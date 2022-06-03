Hawaiian Electric expands solar battery incentive program to Maui

Hawaiian Electric will be expanding its solar battery bonus program to Maui County.

The company launched the incentive program a year ago on Oʻahu.

Customers who add energy storage to an existing or new rooftop solar system will receive a one-time cash incentive and monthly bill credits.

Energy saved in the battery will be sent to Hawaiian Electric for further distribution.

Customers accepted in the program will receive $850 per kilowatt. The program is capped at 15 megawatts for Maui and 50 megawatts for Oʻahu.

Hawaiian Electric wants to incentivize customers to invest in battery storage because the company will retire some coal and oil plants on both Oʻahu and Maui. The AES Hawaiʻi Power Plant in West Oʻahu is scheduled to close in September. The Kahului Power Plant on Maui will shut down in 2024.

More information on the battery incentive program can be found here.