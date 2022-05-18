Donate
Local News

Honolulu bakery fined for failing to pay overtime wages, violating child labor laws

Hawaii Public Radio | By Zoe Dym
Published May 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM HST
A Honolulu bakery was fined for failing to pay overtime wages and violating child labor laws.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division fined Patisserie La Palme D’or at Ala Moana Center for several labor violations

The federal investigation recovered over $150,000 in back wages and damages for 17 workers.

The employer failed to pay six pastry chefs overtime pay. They also failed to pay several employees at least the federal minimum wage, the department said.

The company also violated the Fair Labor Standards Act when minor-aged workers loaded and operated trash compactors.

The labor department encourages employers and workers to report violations. They can have confidential calls with the division at 866-487-9243.

Zoe Dym
Zoe Dym is a news producer at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.
See stories by Zoe Dym
