Search for Hawaiʻi school superintendent narrowed down to 3 candidates

The search for Hawaiʻi's next public school superintendent has been narrowed down to three people, including the current interim superintendent.

The Hawaiʻi Board of Education named Darrel Galera, Keith Hayashi and Caprice Young as the final three candidates. The job posting received 35 applications from March 7 to April 12.

Former BOE member Darrel Galera also applied for the job in 2017 but withdrew after receiving criticism about his board position. During his decades-long career as an educator, he was the principal of Moanalua High School from 2000 to 2013.

Keith Hayashi has been interim superintendent since last summer when former Superintendent Christina Kishimoto stepped down. Also a veteran educator, he was principal of Waipahū High School from 2009 to 2021 with a brief stint as interim deputy state superintendent in 2017.

Caprice Young, the only out-of-state candidate among the three, hails from the Los Angeles area. She was the founding CEO and president of the California Charter Schools Association. She is currently president of an education consulting group.

The search committee will formally present the finalists before the full board Thursday. A special board meeting to interview the candidates is scheduled for May 19.