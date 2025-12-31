Honolulu Brass Quintet - Live from the Atherton

Since its inception in 1976, the Honolulu Brass Quintet (HBQ) has performed throughout Honolulu and the state of Hawai‘i. As one of three resident ensembles regularly presented by Chamber Music Hawai‘i. Renowned for its versatility, HBQ performs throughout the state for a wide range of audiences in different formats outside of the concert hall, such as free public performances at libraries and community centers, education and church services, and for private parties. The members of the quintet are all full-time professional musicians, performing regularly with the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra and Royal Hawaiian Band, in addition to teaching privately through the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, BYU Hawai‘i, Punahou and ‘Iolani.

Honolulu Brass Quintet Musicians (Left - Right):

Anna Lenhart (Horn),

Jason Byerlotzer (Trombone),

T.J. Ricer (Tuba),

Casey Tamanaha (Trumpet),

David Nakazono (Trumpet)

Program:

0:00 Escape - Kevin McKee

4:55 Three Pieces - Ludwig Mauer

10:29 Largo al Factotum - Gioachino Rossini (transcribed Gary Kulesha)

16:04 Brass Quintet Opus 65 - Jan Koetsier

28:51 Suite Impromptu - Andre Lafosse

40:02 Iron Horse - Kevin McKee

53:31 Scherzo - John Cheetham

Live From the Atherton is Hawai‘i Public Radio’s flagship multi-platform event series, featuring music performances and community gatherings at our Atherton Studio. Sponsored by HMSA HPR is here to serve the people of Hawai‘i through informing, inspiring and connecting, and Live From the Atherton is another way we are staying committed to our mission.

LIVE FROM THE ATHERTON Series Producer & Production: Ananddev Banerjee Show Host: Sharene Taba Camera operation and live event video: Krystal Spear HPR Staff: Belinda Lucas, Dana Butler, Barb Thacker, Val Yee, Liberty Peralta

