HPR earns highest rating from Charity Navigator for 13th year in a row

HONOLULU—For the 13th consecutive year, Hawai‘i Public Radio has earned the highest rating—four stars—from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator.

This rating designates HPR as an official “Give with Confidence” charity, meaning HPR uses its donations effectively based on Charity Navigator’s criteria. The top rating indicates HPR’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.

Since 2001, Charity Navigator has been an unbiased and trusted source of information for more than 11 million donors annually. Charity Navigator analyzes nonprofit performance based on four key indicators, referred to as beacons. Currently, nonprofits can earn scores for the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.

“We are delighted to provide HPR with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator. “The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that HPR is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”

“Our Four-Star Charity Navigator rating is further validation that our supporters can trust our commitment to good governance and financial health,” said Meredith Artley, HPR President and CEO. “We hope that it will introduce our work to new supporters who can help us advance our mission to inform, inspire, connect, and ultimately serve the people of Hawai‘i.”

