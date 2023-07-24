Hawai‘i Public Radio launches This Is Our Hawai‘i podcast

Hawaiʻi Public Radio (HPR) launch a new podcast on July 14 called O ko mākou Hawaiʻi kēia: This Is Our Hawaiʻi. It is HPR’s premiere “digital-first” podcast.

Who owns the Hawaiian Islands? Who makes the rules? And why do so many local people feel left out? The six-part podcast explores these questions, as host Russell Subiono visits remote communities on Hawai‘i Island, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.

This Is Our Hawai‘i explores the legacy of large land ownership in Hawai‘i, and how events that occurred at the turn of the 19th century still affect our communities today. It also highlights how some communities across the Islands are determining their own future.

A total of six episodes will be released Fridays at midnight HST starting July 14 on major podcast platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. An audio trailer is available at hawaiipublicradio.org/ourhawaii.

HPR President & General Manager José A. Fajardo says: “As a nonprofit presenter of stories, HPR continuously strives to uplift community voices. This Is Our Hawaiʻi seeks to uplift voices directly from people in remote communities in ways you may have never heard before. We invite anyone who has a deeper curiosity about Hawaiʻi to listen to this podcast.”

This Is Our Hawaiʻi is the direct result of HPR’s participation in a regional accelerator program with PRX, a nonprofit radio and digital programming distributor. This Is Our Hawaiʻi executive producer Savannah Harriman-Pote received 12 weeks of intensive training in podcast development, and HPR received $5,000 to fund production costs and ongoing mentorship.