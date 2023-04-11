Hawai‘i Public Radio will no longer be sharing content on Twitter

Hawai‘i Public Radio will no longer be sharing our content on Twitter.

Twitter has erroneously labeled NPR as “state-affiliated media,” a term Twitter uses for government propaganda outlets in countries without a free press—which is a guaranteed right in the U.S. This false label is an attack on independent journalism and undermines Twitter’s credibility.

Twitter has since updated the label to “government-funded media,” which continues to imply an editorial relationship with our government that does not exist. While NPR and member stations, including HPR, receive supplementary federal funding, most of our dollars are raised from listeners and sponsors, and we exercise full editorial control of our content.

Independent journalism is what makes public media a vital and trusted community service, and we stand in solidarity with our fellow public media colleagues.

You can access HPR’s content through other digital means

