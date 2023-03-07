Each year, HPR compiles a report of what we've accomplished over the past calendar year. It's a celebration of our community's power in helping us to achieve our mission to educate, inform, connect, and entertain.

We invite you to explore our 2022 Annual Report. This year-in-review showcases the many ways your support has enabled us to uplift voices in our community, share fresh perspectives, expand the scope of our storytelling, and bring us all together.

Thank you to our listeners, and generous members, underwriters, volunteers, and supporting foundations, for being partners in this work to help us go onward, outward, and upward.