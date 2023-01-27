Donate
Hawai‘i episode of national radio food show 'Splendid Table' to air Feb. 4 on HPR-1

Hawaii Public Radio
Published January 27, 2023 at 11:41 AM HST
Pictured from left: Kevin Yim of Zippy's, Christopher Kanemura of Fujiya Hawaii, Emma Bello of Sweet Land Farm, Kris Tanahara of Hawaiian Airlines, Ed Kenney of Mud Hen Water and TOWN Food & Events, José A. Fajardo of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, Francis Lam of The Splendid Table, Jayna Omaye of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof Maui and Robynne Maii of Fête Hawai‘i. Photo by Marco Garcia.
Marco Garcia
/
From left to right: Kevin Yim of Zippy's, Christopher Kanemura of Fujiya Hawaii, Emma Bello of Sweet Land Farm, Kris Tanahara of Hawaiian Airlines, Ed Kenney of Mud Hen Water and TOWN Food & Events, José A. Fajardo of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, Francis Lam of The Splendid Table, Jayna Omaye of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof Maui and Robynne Maii of Fête Hawai‘i.

(HONOLULU) A Hawai‘i episode of the nationally distributed public radio program The Splendid Table will air Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. on Hawai‘i Public Radio.

The episode was taped Jan. 18 at Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu in front of a live audience of about 600 guests. Splendid Table host Francis Lam guided conversations on Hawai‘i's food culture, cuisine and food sytems with local guest speakers:

  • Ed Kenney, Mud Hen Water and TOWN Food & Events - Chef/Co-Owner
  • Robynne Maii, James Beard award-winning chef, Fête Hawai‘i - Chef/Co-Owner
  • Sheldon Simeon, “Top Chef” alum and Tin Roof Maui - Chef/Co-Owner
  • Emma Bello, Sweet Land Farm - Owner/Farmer
  • Christopher Kanemura, Fujiya Hawaii - Co-Owner
  • Jayna Omaye, HPR - Culture and Arts Reporter
  • Kevin Yim, Zippy’s Restaurants - VP of Marketing & Communications

The live event at Hawaii Theatre was co-presented by Hawai‘i Public Radio and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapi‘olani Community College. The event was sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines, Alohilani Resorts and FarmLovers Markets.
The Splendid Table is heard by over 560,000 listeners every week on public radio stations across the country, according to Nielsen, and is also available as a podcast.

About 600 guests attended a taping of The Splendid Table Jan. 18 at Hawaii Theatre. Onstage, host Francis Lam (right) moderates a discussion with restaurateur Ed Kenney and James Beard award-winning chef Robynne Maii. Photo courtesy of Hawai‘i Public Radio.

