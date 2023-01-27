Hawai‘i episode of national radio food show 'Splendid Table' to air Feb. 4 on HPR-1

(HONOLULU) A Hawai‘i episode of the nationally distributed public radio program The Splendid Table will air Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. on Hawai‘i Public Radio.

The episode was taped Jan. 18 at Hawaii Theatre Center in Honolulu in front of a live audience of about 600 guests. Splendid Table host Francis Lam guided conversations on Hawai‘i's food culture, cuisine and food sytems with local guest speakers:

Ed Kenney, Mud Hen Water and TOWN Food & Events - Chef/Co-Owner

Robynne Maii, James Beard award-winning chef, Fête Hawai‘i - Chef/Co-Owner

Sheldon Simeon, “Top Chef” alum and Tin Roof Maui - Chef/Co-Owner

Emma Bello, Sweet Land Farm - Owner/Farmer

Christopher Kanemura, Fujiya Hawaii - Co-Owner

Jayna Omaye, HPR - Culture and Arts Reporter

Kevin Yim, Zippy’s Restaurants - VP of Marketing & Communications

The live event at Hawaii Theatre was co-presented by Hawai‘i Public Radio and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific at Kapi‘olani Community College. The event was sponsored by Hawaiian Airlines, Alohilani Resorts and FarmLovers Markets.

The Splendid Table is heard by over 560,000 listeners every week on public radio stations across the country, according to Nielsen, and is also available as a podcast.