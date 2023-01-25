Photos: An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam

HPR and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific co-presented An Evening with The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam at the Hawaii Theatre last week. Mahalo to the 600+ guests that attended our first in-person event of this magnitude in nearly four years!

A full slate of chefs and tastemakers joined Lam onstage for a suite of discussions about cuisine, culture and food security in Hawai‘i.

Featured guest speakers were: Emma Bello of Sweet Land Farm; Ed Kenney of Mud Hen Water and TOWN Events; Robynne Maii of Fête Hawaii; Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof Maui; Kevin Yim of Zippy’s; and HPR’s own Arts and Culture Reporter, Jayna Omaye.

The audience also had an opportunity to join in on a post-show cookbook signing with Lam and Simeon.

The Hawai‘i-focused discussion will be featured nationally on the Saturday, Feb. 4 episode of The Splendid Table, which airs at 9 a.m. on HPR-1.