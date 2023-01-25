Donate
Photos: An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam

Hawaii Public Radio
Published January 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM HST
From left to right: Kevin Yim of Zippy's, Christopher Kanemura of Fujiya Hawaii, Emma Bello of Sweet Land Farm, Kris Tanahara of Hawaiian Airlines, Ed Kenney of Mud Hen Water and TOWN Food & Events, José A. Fajardo of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, Francis Lam of The Splendid Table, Jayna Omaye of Hawaiʻi Public Radio, Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof Maui and Robynne Maii of Fête Hawai‘i.
Marco Garcia
/
HPR and the Culinary Institute of the Pacific co-presented An Evening with The Splendid Table’s Francis Lam at the Hawaii Theatre last week. Mahalo to the 600+ guests that attended our first in-person event of this magnitude in nearly four years!

Splendid Table 099.JPG
Marco Garcia
/
Event attendees at An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam at the Hawaii Theatre.

A full slate of chefs and tastemakers joined Lam onstage for a suite of discussions about cuisine, culture and food security in Hawai‘i.

IMG_6840_edited_lp.jpg
Liberty Peralta
/
HPR
Chris Yim of Zippy's, Emma Bello of Sweet Land Farm, and Christopher Kanemura of Fujiya Hawaii join The Splendid Table host Francis Lam onstage at the Hawaii Theatre.

Featured guest speakers were: Emma Bello of Sweet Land Farm; Ed Kenney of Mud Hen Water and TOWN Events; Robynne Maii of Fête Hawaii; Sheldon Simeon of Tin Roof Maui; Kevin Yim of Zippy’s; and HPR’s own Arts and Culture Reporter, Jayna Omaye.

Ed Kenney and Robynne Maii join Francis Lam for An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam
Liberty Peralta
/
HPR
VIP guests were treated to a pre-show reception with Francis Lam and the featured guest speakers, as well as early access to seating.

VIP guests were treated to a pre-show reception with Francis Lam and the featured guest speakers.
Liberty Peralta
/
HPR
Liberty Peralta
/
HPR
UH president David Lassner greets The Splendid Table host Francis Lam.
Marco Garcia
/
IMG_6796.JPG
Guests enjoy a VIP reception at An Evening with The Splendid Table's Francis Lam.
Splendid Table 079(1).JPG
Marco Garcia
/
Kevin Yim of Zippy's at the VIP reception.
Splendid Table 050.JPG
Marco Garcia
/
Splendid Table 061(1)_600x.jpg
Marco Garcia
/
Splendid Table 052(1).JPG
Marco Garcia
/
The audience also had an opportunity to join in on a post-show cookbook signing with Lam and Simeon.

IMG_0290.jpg
Liberty Peralta
/
HPR
Event attendees visit with Francis Lam and Sheldon Simeon in the Hawaii Theatre's Weyand Room.
IMG_0293.jpg
Liberty Peralta
/
HPR
Event attendees attend the book signing with Francis Lam and Sheldon Simeon.

The Hawai‘i-focused discussion will be featured nationally on the Saturday, Feb. 4 episode of The Splendid Table, which airs at 9 a.m. on HPR-1.

IMG_9842.jpg
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
/
HPR staff join Francis Lam and Sheldon Simeon in the Weyand Room.

