HPR earns 4-star Charity Navigator rating for 11th consecutive time

(HONOLULU) For the 11th consecutive time, Hawai‘i Public Radio has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator. The top rating indicates the organization’s strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.

Since 2002, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. “Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Hawai‘i Public Radio exceeds industry standards,” according to Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. “Only 2% of the charities we evaluate have received at least 11 consecutive 4-star evaluations, indicating that Hawai‘i Public Radio outperforms most other charities in America. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator sets Hawai‘i Public Radio apart from its peers and demonstrates to the public its trustworthiness.” “HPR works extremely hard to be transparent with our financials and how we invest the dollars received from our donors,” said HPR President & General Manager José A. Fajardo. “That work is reflected in the scores that we have received from Charity Navigator.”

Community support makes up the vast majority of HPR’s funding. Only 7% of the station’s operating revenues come from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the entity that distributes federal funds; the remaining 93% comes from individual community members (49%), underwriters (20%), and other locally generated revenue and gifts.

HPR’s rating and other information about charitable giving are available on charitynavigator.org.

