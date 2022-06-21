HPR president issues statement re: Kaua‘i broadcast signal

Dear Kaua‘i listeners,

If you listen to HPR in your car, home, or office via KIPL 89.9 (HPR-1) and/or 101.7 (HPR-2), you’re likely aware that these stations are presently off the air and have been for some time.

A number of supporters have contacted the station to alert us of the situation. We sincerely apologize for the disruption in service. Here’s what’s going on and what we’re doing to restore service:

Kaua‘i’s main transmitter, located on Mt Kāhili, is accessible only by helicopter and only when weather conditions make it safe to fly to the site. Unfortunately, when our engineer reached the site, he found damage to the transmitter that necessitated it being removed and brought back to O‘ahu for repairs. Back logs in the broadcast equipment and parts supply chain further delayed the repair work which is now scheduled to be completed by the end of this month.

Our engineer also discovered safety-related repairs that needed to be made, including reinforcing the foundation under the transmitter tower itself. This work is being handled by our landlord, who has scheduled a helicopter and work crew to perform the repairs at the end of this month.

With good weather and timely completion of the site work, we are working to have KIPL back on the air in July. The station is waiting for confirmation from our landlord of the completed site repairs and then we will schedule our contract engineer to fly to the site and reinstall the transmitter.

Alternate ways to access HPR-1 and HPR-2 : If you have Wi-Fi access, HPR-1 and HPR-2 are available via streaming, smart speaker, or free mobile app and also via Spectrum cable tv channels 864 and 865.

We value you as a listener and a member, and again apologize for the disruption in service. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we actively work to resolve this issue.

Sincerely,

José A. Fajardo

President & General Manager