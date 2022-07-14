HPR's Kaua‘i signal is fully restored

To our Kaua‘i listeners:

We're pleased to let you know that our Kaua‘i radio signal—KIPL 89.9 (HPR-1) and 101.7 (HPR-2)—has been fully restored.

A perfect storm of challenges, including supply chain disruptions, landlord permissions, and weather-related access to the Mt. Kāhili transmitter site, caused major delays in troubleshooting and repairing the transmitter and its tower.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience that this signal loss may have caused. Please know that we value your listenership, membership and support, and we appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this journey.