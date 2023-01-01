HPR Classical Bingo - Bach's Birthday Edition

Your home for classical music is celebrating the birthday of Johann Sebastian Bach (March 31, 1685) with a special edition of HPR Classical Bingo!

Tune in to HPR-2 between March 21 - 31 and mark each box* on our bingo card when you hear the item while listening to your home for classical music.

To play: Download and print a bingo card of your choosing or screenshot/save it to keep track on your electronic device.

*To play on your electronic device, mark your card digitally through your preferred photo editing app using the markup function.

PDF Download

Card 1 - Card 2 - Card 3 - Card 4 - Card 5 - Card 6

Complete a row of five? Send us a copy of your completed card by April 4 and be entered to win an HPR prize pack.

Complete a full-card blackout? Send us a copy of your completed card by April 4 and be entered to win an HPR Super Fan Pack (includes a t-shirt, socks and reusable tote).

Submit a photo of your completed card through one of the following methods:



Email your photo as an attachment to sflores@hawaiipublicradio.org

Send your photo via direct message to @wearehpr on Instagram

Send your photo via instant message to Hawaii Public Radio on Facebook

Winners will be contacted on April 5. Any questions? Email sflores@hawaiipublicradio.org.

