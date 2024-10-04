Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts
HPR and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra have partnered to broadcast performances from the orchestra's 2024-2025 Halekulani Masterworks Series.
Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.
These performances will air for eleven weeks on Sundays at 3 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on April 5, and the series concludes on June 14. Ways to listen & station locator.
Sponsored by The Rice Partnership.
April 5 - Ray Chen plays Barber
Performance date: October 4, 2024
Conductor: Dane Lam
Featured artist: Ray Chen - Violin
Music:
John Adams - The Chairman Dances
Samuel Barber - Concerto for Violin and Orchestra
Michael Thomas Foumai - Concerto for Orchestra
Leonard Bernstein - West Side Story Symphonic Dances
April 12 - Dane Conducts Mahler
Performance date: November 17, 2024
Conductor: Dane Lam
Featured artist: Sofia Troncoso - Soprano
Music:
Samuel Barber - Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Huang Ruo - Tipping Point
Gustav Mahler - Symphony No. 4
April 19 - JoAnn conducts Pictures at an Exhibition
Performance date: January 12, 2025
Conductor: JoAnn Falletta
Featured artist: Jiji - Guitar
Music:
Zoltán Kodály - The Peacock
Joaquín Rodrigo - Concierto Aranjuez
Modest Mussorgsky - Pictures at an Exhibition
April 26 - Beethoven Festival: Eroica - Symphonies No. 1 & 3
Performance date: February 6, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Music:
Ye Xiaogang - Eroica
Beethoven - Symphony No. 1
Beethoven Symphony No. 3
May 3 - Beethoven Festival: Immortal Beloved - Symphonies No. 2 & 7
Performance date: February 9, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Music:
Jessica Hunt - Climb
Beethoven - Symphony No. 2
Beethoven - Symphony No. 7
May 10 - Beethoven Festival: Pastorale - Symphonies No. 4 & 6
Performance date: February 16, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Music:
Michael Thomas Foumai - Becoming Beethoven
Beethoven - Symphony No. 4
Beethoven - Symphony No. 6 Pastorale
May 17 - Beethoven Festival: Fate - Symphonies no. 5 & 8
Performance date: March 6, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Music:
Raymond Yiu - Old Bei
Beethoven Symphony No. 8
Beethoven Symphony No. 5
May 24 - Beethoven Festival: Joy - Symphony No. 9
Performance date: March 9, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Featured artists: O’ahu Choral Society
Music:
Dai-Keong Lee - Symphony No. 2
Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 Choral
May 31 - HSO Spotlight
Concertmaster Iggy Jang takes the spotlight in Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, and Principal Horn, Anna Lenhart, in Strauss’ First Horn Concerto. Showcasing the artistry of your HSO, Dane Lam conducts vibrant symphonic favorites, from Debussy’s dreamy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, to Respighi’s sweeping depiction of the Fountains of Rome.
Performance date: April 6, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Featured artists:
Iggy Jang - violin
Anna Lenhart - horn
Music:
Michael Thomas Foumai - HSO Overture
Ralph Vaughan Williams - The Lark Ascending
Respighi - The Fountains of Rome
Debussy - Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Richard Strauss -Concerto for Horn 1
Maurice Ravel - La Valse
June 7 - Mother Goose and The Hen: Ravel, Haydn & Mozart
Proclaimed by the New York Times ‘a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs,’ Jeremy Denk is one of America’s foremost pianists. The New York Times bestselling author and MacArthur “Genius” shares the stage as soloist and conductor with your HSO for Mozart’s greatest concerto, the Piano Concerto No. 25.
Performance date: May 18, 2025
Piano/Leader: Jeremy Denk
Featured artist/Leader: Iggy Jang - Violin
Music:
Ravel - Mother Goose Suite
Haydn -Symphony No. 83 “The Hen”
Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 25
Encore: Wagner Pilgrim Chorus
June 14 - Brahms Symphony No. 1
Performance date: June 15, 2025
Conductor: Dane Lam
Featured Artist: Joyce Yang - Piano
Music:
Louise Farenc - Overture No. 2
Rachmaninoff - Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Brahms - Symphony No. 1