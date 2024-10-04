Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Broadcasts

HPR and Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra have partnered to broadcast performances from the orchestra's 2024-2025 Halekulani Masterworks Series.

Each show is hosted by John Kalani Zak and features performances recorded live in Honolulu.

These performances will air for eleven weeks on Sundays at 3 p.m. on HPR-2, your home for classical music. The first broadcast airs on April 5, and the series concludes on June 14. Ways to listen & station locator.

Sponsored by The Rice Partnership .

Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Conductor and Music Director Dane Lam

April 5 - Ray Chen plays Barber

Performance date: October 4, 2024

Conductor: Dane Lam

Featured artist: Ray Chen - Violin

Music:

John Adams - The Chairman Dances

Samuel Barber - Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Michael Thomas Foumai - Concerto for Orchestra

Leonard Bernstein - West Side Story Symphonic Dances

April 12 - Dane Conducts Mahler

Performance date: November 17, 2024

Conductor: Dane Lam

Featured artist: Sofia Troncoso - Soprano

Music:

Samuel Barber - Knoxville: Summer of 1915

Huang Ruo - Tipping Point

Gustav Mahler - Symphony No. 4

April 19 - JoAnn conducts Pictures at an Exhibition

Performance date: January 12, 2025

Conductor: JoAnn Falletta

Featured artist: Jiji - Guitar

Music:

Zoltán Kodály - The Peacock

Joaquín Rodrigo - Concierto Aranjuez

Modest Mussorgsky - Pictures at an Exhibition

April 26 - Beethoven Festival: Eroica - Symphonies No. 1 & 3

Performance date: February 6, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Music:

Ye Xiaogang - Eroica

Beethoven - Symphony No. 1

Beethoven Symphony No. 3

May 3 - Beethoven Festival: Immortal Beloved - Symphonies No. 2 & 7

Performance date: February 9, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Music:

Jessica Hunt - Climb

Beethoven - Symphony No. 2

Beethoven - Symphony No. 7

May 10 - Beethoven Festival: Pastorale - Symphonies No. 4 & 6

Performance date: February 16, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Music:

Michael Thomas Foumai - Becoming Beethoven

Beethoven - Symphony No. 4

Beethoven - Symphony No. 6 Pastorale

May 17 - Beethoven Festival: Fate - Symphonies no. 5 & 8

Performance date: March 6, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Music:

Raymond Yiu - Old Bei

Beethoven Symphony No. 8

Beethoven Symphony No. 5

May 24 - Beethoven Festival: Joy - Symphony No. 9

Performance date: March 9, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Featured artists: O’ahu Choral Society

Music:

Dai-Keong Lee - Symphony No. 2

Beethoven - Symphony No. 9 Choral

May 31 - HSO Spotlight

Concertmaster Iggy Jang takes the spotlight in Vaughan Williams’ The Lark Ascending, and Principal Horn, Anna Lenhart, in Strauss’ First Horn Concerto. Showcasing the artistry of your HSO, Dane Lam conducts vibrant symphonic favorites, from Debussy’s dreamy Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, to Respighi’s sweeping depiction of the Fountains of Rome.

Performance date: April 6, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Featured artists:

Iggy Jang - violin

Anna Lenhart - horn

Music:

Michael Thomas Foumai - HSO Overture

Ralph Vaughan Williams - The Lark Ascending

Respighi - The Fountains of Rome

Debussy - Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Richard Strauss -Concerto for Horn 1

Maurice Ravel - La Valse

June 7 - Mother Goose and The Hen: Ravel, Haydn & Mozart

Proclaimed by the New York Times ‘a pianist you want to hear no matter what he performs,’ Jeremy Denk is one of America’s foremost pianists. The New York Times bestselling author and MacArthur “Genius” shares the stage as soloist and conductor with your HSO for Mozart’s greatest concerto, the Piano Concerto No. 25.

Performance date: May 18, 2025

Piano/Leader: Jeremy Denk

Featured artist/Leader: Iggy Jang - Violin

Music:

Ravel - Mother Goose Suite

Haydn -Symphony No. 83 “The Hen”

Mozart - Piano Concerto No. 25

Encore: Wagner Pilgrim Chorus

June 14 - Brahms Symphony No. 1

Performance date: June 15, 2025

Conductor: Dane Lam

Featured Artist: Joyce Yang - Piano

Music:

Louise Farenc - Overture No. 2

Rachmaninoff - Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Brahms - Symphony No. 1

