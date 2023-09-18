Here are some of the changes in Gov. Green's latest emergency proclamation

Gov. Josh Green has made several changes in the latest version of his emergency proclamation on housing.

The changes now exclude the area affected by the Lāhainā wildfire, restore cultural and environmental protections, and reinstate the open meetings through the Sunshine Law.

The new proclamation also prioritizes state and county affordable housing projects, which aim to create thousands of new low-income and workforce housing units statewide.

“It was always about affordable housing. We listened to the public and we clarified that the EP (emergency proclamation) is about affordable housing and helping families affected by this crisis," Green said in a statement.

He added that the rebuilding of Lāhainā will begin only when the residents of the town are ready.

“There are some significant changes in the latest EP,” he said. "What is unchanged, is our administration’s unwavering commitment to cut red tape and build more affordable homes for Hawaiʻi residents."

The new proclamation also reinstates the state Sunshine Law for the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group meetings.

Additionally, it restores the Historic Preservation Law and the requirements related to Environmental Impact Statements.

The new emergency proclamation also rescinds the exemption for certain projects from going before the state Land Use Commission for zoning and other approvals.

