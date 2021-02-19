8 Images
Galliard String Quartet with Raiatea Helm - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series
The Galliard String Quartet teamed up with two-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient, Raiatea Helm, to perform a selection from “Songs of Liliʻuokalani.” Together they brought an evening of iconic and artful songs by HRH Queen Liliʻuokalani.
IMG_0048.jpg
Left to right: Helen Liu (violin), Hung Wu (violin), Raiatea Helm, Anna Womack (viola), Sung Chan Chang (cello) in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
IMG_0035.jpg
The Galliard String Quartet teamed up with two-time Grammy nominee and multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano award recipient, Raiatea Helm, to perform a selection from “Songs of Liliʻuokalani.” (HPR)
IMG_7308.jpg
The Galliard String Quartet performs at the Mele Hawaiʻi Concert Series. (HPR)
IMG_7299.jpg
Raiatea Helm and the Galliard String Quartet in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
IMG_7306.jpg
c (HPR)
IMG_0041.jpg
Raiatea Helm talks story at the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series. (HPR)
IMG_0047.jpg
Left to right: Helen Liu (violin), Hung Wu (violin), nna Womack (viola) and Sung Chan Chang (cello) of the Galliard String Quartet. (HPR)
IMG_7313.jpg
A copy of HRH Queen Liliʻuokalani's songbook. (HPR)
1/8