Evan Khay - INDIE808 Performance Series
INDIE808 - Evan Khay_1.1.14.jpg
Left to right: Tiara Gomes (vocals), Wil Tafolo (bass), Evan Khay (vocals), Beck Millan (drums), and Hiʻi Copp (guitar) record their set in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Evan Khay's public performance was cancelled. However, HPR will be releasing audio and video of his private in-studio performance as part of the series.
INDIE808 - Evan Khay_1.1.22.jpg
Evan Khay visited the Atherton Performing Arts Studio for a private recording session.
INDIE808 - Evan Khay_1.1.3.jpg
Left to right: Tiara Gomes (vocals), Wil Tafolo (bass), Evan Khay (vocals), Beck Millan (drums), and Hiʻi Copp (guitar).
INDIE808 - Evan Khay_1.1.6.jpg
Beck Millan (drums) and Hiʻi Copp (guitar) accompany Evan Khay in a private recording session.
