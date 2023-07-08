Evan Khay - INDIE808 Performance Series

INDIE808 - Evan Khay_1.1.14.jpg

Left to right: Tiara Gomes (vocals), Wil Tafolo (bass), Evan Khay (vocals), Beck Millan (drums), and Hiʻi Copp (guitar) record their set in the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Evan Khay's public performance was cancelled. However, HPR will be releasing audio and video of his private in-studio performance as part of the series.

