Senior Associate, Corporate Partnerships (August 2025)

Hawai‘i Public Radio is looking for a community-minded business development professional to meet and work with businesses and organizations in Hawai‘i. This opportunity is perfect for a collaborative individual who thrives on building partnerships and business development opportunities as part of a dynamic team.



Key Duties:

· Initiates and manages partnerships with business and organizations that may include broadcast, in-person, and digital elements.

· Act as an ambassador for HPR in the community. Advocates for the quality, efficacy and impact of HPR sponsorship. This includes attending events, participating in on-air fundraising activities, and working outside of traditional office hours.

· Build relationships with decision makers at local and regional businesses, often starting with prospecting and cold-calling and developing partnerships that are mutually beneficial and meet revenue goals.

· Conduct needs assessments, define prospect and client goals, and communicate these through multiple mediums.

· Create formal sponsorship proposals, estimates, agreements, revisions and on-air copy as needed.

· Maintain and update sponsor records in compliance with department guidelines and maintains confidentiality.

· Understands and communicates effectively the unique benefits and guidelines associated with HPR sponsorship while providing excellent customer service.

· Assist in the planning and development of sponsorship strategies as part of a team.

· This role reports to the Vice President of Sponsorship & Business Development.

Qualities & Skills:

· Ability to operate with a high-degree of self-management to meet deadlines and revenue goals.

· Experience qualifying and researching prospects and utilizing business tools to manage a pipeline and forecast.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills and knowledge of the local business community.

· Experience developing multimedia sponsorships plans with a basic understanding of ratings, digital metrics, and the local media landscape.

· Thrives in a team-environment and works collaboratively to support HPRʻs mission, values, and goals.

· Familiarity with public media and HPR.

· Basic math skills and intermediate experience with Microsoft and Google Suites, presentation, and CRM software.

· A strong and successful background developing new business relationships, including a history of meeting budget goals and knowledge of business cycles.

· Exceptional organizational skills, attention to detail, as well as strong analytical and strategic thinking skills.

· Ability and willingness to accept and understand rules and procedures.

· Must have reliable transportation, valid driver’s license and insurance.

This full-time, revenue-generating role has a base starting salary range of $55k-$65K with additional earnings tied to performance and achieving sponsorship goals. Health insurance, retirement, time off benefits and some flexibility for remote work are included in the compensation package.

How To Apply:

Please email a cover letter explaining your interest and how your skills are aligned and your resume by 9/17/25 . For more information contact Carolyn Hyman at chyman@hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawai‘i Public Radio is an EEO employer.