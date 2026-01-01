Digital News Editor

Hawai’i Public Radio is looking for an editor, creative thinker and team player to lead the digital news operation of a trusted, community-backed organization with the mission to serve the people of Hawai’i with information, inspiration and connection.

This key leader for HPR will help grow our reach and engagement across our digital portfolio, with an audience-first focus, a love of spreading truth, helpful information and compelling stories.

Strong candidates for this role will enjoy coaching and developing staff. They will directly manage a small team and collaborate daily across the news team and with counterparts in other departments who oversee programming, marketing and membership.

This is an editor who matches excellent instinct and judgment with a love for learning about our audiences across platforms, and will regularly share insights and analytics to help HPR better understand what’s resonating with the people we serve.

The person in this role will shape and execute a digital news strategy that will enable HPR to grow engaged audiences across platforms, including HawaiiPublicRadio.org — which was recently named Best Overall News Site by the Society of Professional Journalists' Hawai’i

chapter — as well as our newsletters, social media portfolio, app, and certain aspects of our streaming and on-demand audio services. This is a truly multimedia role, working with text, audio and visuals.

Key Duties:

● Directly manage a small team, assigning key tasks and developing skill sets while coordinating schedules to ensure HPR's coverage is accurate, fresh and compelling across digital platforms.

● Work with reporters, producers and editors to plan, edit and post news content across HPR’s digital platforms, from the website homepage to social media accounts and HPR’s popular daily email newsletter, the Akamai Recap.

● Edit digital stories, breaking news, and enterprise reporting for accuracy, clarity, fairness, and style. Create original content as needed to supplement other station coverage. Assign, coach, and support reporters in producing strong digital-first journalism.

● Use and share analytics to help inform distribution and story execution.

● Help advance evolution of digital content on HPR. Research, pitch and manage digital products to enhance HPR’s content distribution and achieve goals of audience connection and reach. Embrace novel approaches to story presentation and audience engagement.

● Serve as the digital nexus for the news department's on-air teams as well as teams in marketing, underwriting and membership.

● Attend trainings and meetings including NPR sessions to keep updated on developments impacting member stations. Stay up-to-date on best practices, digital journalism trends and tools. Assist with key events and initiatives, including fundraising campaigns.

QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS

● Professional journalism experience including creation/distribution of digital content.

● Experience managing and working in teams and producing content on deadlines, while uphoding high editorial standards, ethics and fact-checking practices.

● Experience with data analytics using tools like Chartbeat, Google Analytics, Mailchimp, Meta and others.

● Excellent writing and communication skills, demonstrated news judgment, and strong planning and organization chops.

● Familiarity with the people and places of Hawai’i, knowledge of HPR and its programming on-air and online, and the media landscape here and beyond. Familiarity with content management systems and AP Style is a must. Familiarity with public radio and Adobe Audition is a plus.

This role reports to HPR's Executive Editor, and is a full-time exempt position, with a generous benefits package. The majority of the work is done at HPR's headquarters, with flexibility for working remotely as approved. There will be occasional evening and weekend working hours, depending on the needs of the news cycle and the team.

Salary range is $60,000-$72,000.

How To Apply:

Please send a resumé and cover letter to HPR Managing Editor Jason Ubay (jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org) and HPR SVP and Executive Editor Bill Dorman (bdorman@hawaiipublicradio.org) by March 31, 2026.Hawaii Public Radio is an EEO employer.

