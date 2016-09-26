9 Images
Ei Nei - Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series
Formed in 2016, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner Ei Nei brought its smooth local blend and rich harmonies to HPR. Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono and Ekolu Chang came together to share a refreshing glimpse into the traditional past with their sights set on the future of Hawaiian music.
Paige Okamura, host of Hawaiʻi Kulāiwi, welcomes guests to the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
Ei Nei performs at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio for the Mele Hawaiʻi Performance Series. (HPR)
Ei Nei bassist Ekolu Chang performs at HPR. (HPR)
Ei Nei ʻukulele player Grant Kono talks story at the Mele Hawaiʻi Concert Series. (HPR)
Dane Fujiwara and Grant Kono at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
HPR's Paige Okamura and Ei Nei at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
Dane Fujiwara, Grant Kono, Paige Okamura and Ekolu Chang at the Atherton Performing Arts Studio. (HPR)
