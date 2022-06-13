Donate
Dave Lawrence
Stargazer

Stargazer June 13 - 19, 2022: A Planetary Conjunction

Hawaii Public Radio | By Dave Lawrence
Published June 13, 2022 at 2:58 PM HST
Shawn Laatsch
Today on Stargazer, HPR’s Dave Lawrence and Christopher Phillips go over one of Chris’ favorite astronomical events — an upcoming planetary conjunction!

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Off the Road, and Stargazer.
