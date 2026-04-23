BAMP Project presents Zingara performing live with special guest Fiendi at The Republik, Saturday, August 15, 2026. This is an 18+ event.

Zingara is an electrifying force in the bass music scene, blending her ethereal soundscapes with powerful bass to create an experience that resonates deeply with audiences. One of the fastest-rising names in electronic music, her journey skyrocketed with her sold-out debut headline tour in 2022 + 2023, supporting her standout single Astra.

Following the success of her debut album The Code of Dreamz, Zingara dove deeper into an exploration of dream-inspired music with her For The Crystal Children EP in 2024. She followed that up in 2025 with her EP The Magic Garden, featuring collaborations with artists such as Jessica Chertock and Lowcation.

Notable festival appearances include Envision, Okeechobee, Lost Lands, Bass Canyon, Lightning In A Bottle, Electric Forest, and more. Zingara also supported LSDREAM on his Radical Audio Visual Experience tour across 34+ states in Fall 2023, and joined LSZEE (LSDREAM + CloZee) on their Spring 2025 tour.

This year, the bass powerhouse is embarking on an exciting co-headline tour with LEVEL UP. With her growing presence and upcoming projects, Zingara is one to follow in 2026 and beyond.

