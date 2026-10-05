Youth Climate Summit

The vision of the Climate Future Forum is that youth have a seat at the table as active and engaged participants in the 2026 legislative session on climate policy and action. The event will bring together youth (ages 14-26), educators, policymakers, experts and community organizations to evaluate and discuss climate action priorities and provide tangible steps to empower youth in legislative action. Our hope is for youth to forge relationships with policymakers so that they can continue to work together throughout the 2026-27 legislative session at the county, state, and national levels.