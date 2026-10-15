Witch Perfect An All Live Singing Parody

A second show has now been added! Check out the 9:30 pm show!

Show Date: Fri, Oct 23, 7:30 pm (SOLD OUT)

VIP Meet and Greet (for Orchestra Center patrons): 6pm

General House Open: 7pm

Show Start: 7:30pm

Show Date: Fri, Oct 23, 9:30 pm

House Open: Approximately 9:15 pm

Show Start: 9:30 pm

VIP Meet and Greet (for Orchestra Center patrons): immediately following the performance

Witch Perfect features Emmy-winning stars from RuPaul's Drag Race:

All-Stars 10 and S13 Tina Burner as Winifred

Season 11, All-Stars S6, and UK vs the World S2’s Scarlet Envy as Sara

Season 9 and All Stars S8's Alexis Michelle as Mary.

Check out the Witch Perfect website - HERE!

The show features hits from such pop icons as Lady Gaga, Madonna and Cher, as well as Disney classics Little Mermaid and The Lion King. Witch Perfect also flies into Broadway standards from Gypsy and Wicked as well as the sisters' own take on the infamous show-stopper "I Put a Spell on You."

Show duration: Witch Perfect runs at 90 minutes, which includes 15 minute intermission.

Content Warning: We recommend for ages 16+. Adult themes and some strong language, but it is also at parents' discretion.

No outside food or drinks allowed.

*This event is a facility rental. The views, opinions, and content presented are those of the renting organization and do not necessarily reflect those of Maui OnStage.

