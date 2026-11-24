Give yourself the gift of creativity, community, and fun this holiday season with Winging It! An Interpretive Dance Playformance workshop

Dancers can also choose to “playform” to live music at Still & Moving Center’s Merry & Bright Celebration on Sunday, December 13!

This workshop invites you to explore low-pressure, body-based practices that help you discover your creative voice, embrace artistic risks, and reconnect with your body’s natural ability to express itself authentically—all while celebrating the joy of the holiday season!

We welcome dancers of all experience levels! Each class combines warm-ups, guided freestyle explorations, contact improvisation, and collaborative choreography. Through these practices, you’ll cultivate curiosity, embrace playfulness, experience greater freedom, and discover new ways to express yourself through movement.

Whether you want to overcome stage fright, build foundational skills, or take your artistry to the next level, we welcome you exactly as you are. Together, we’ll explore, create, and dance toward a shared artistic experience.

in this workshop you’ll develop:

Greater mind-body awareness

Your own unique movement language

Skills for connecting and collaborating with others in group performances

Tools to overcome creative blocks

Confidence in making creative choices and expressing yourself as a movement artist