Welcome to Wild Moon School of Elves, where imagination takes over and Santa’s Toy Workshop comes to life!

Young elves are invited into a whimsical world of holiday wonder, where they’ll roll up their sleeves and get busy creating. Each child will build their own wooden toy, stuff and bring a cuddly reindeer to life, create a festive holiday squishy, and design their very own gift wrap to package their handmade treasures.

Along the way, children are encouraged to imagine, invent, and add their own special touches to everything they create. From the toys they build to the reindeer they bring home, every creation becomes part of their own holiday story, inspired by their unique imagination.

Every little elf leaves School of Elves with an armful of handmade treasures, a new reindeer friend, and a little extra holiday magic to carry home.

School of Elves is part of the Wild Moon Holiday & Seasonal Series, a collection of imaginative events thoughtfully designed to celebrate the magic of childhood throughout the year.

-because every kid creates their own magic.