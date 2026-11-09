© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Whose Live Anyway? Impov Legends at Kahilu

Whose Live Anyway? Impov Legends at Kahilu

GET READY TO LAUGH, HAWAIʻI ISLAND! 🎤😂
The stars of the hit TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are bringing their outrageous, laugh-out-loud improv comedy to Kahilu Theatre with WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?
Get ready for an unforgettable night of hilarious scenes, spontaneous songs, quick wit, and audience participation—all made up on the spot!
No scripts. No rehearsals. No two shows alike! Just nonstop laughter and the unexpected!
Bring your friends, bring your sense of humor, and get ready for a night where ANYTHING can happen!

Kahilu Theatre
$70 to $100
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kahilu Theatre Foundation
808-885-6868
Info@kahilutheatre.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey Road
Kamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org
https://kahilutheatre.org