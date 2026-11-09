Whose Live Anyway? Impov Legends at Kahilu

GET READY TO LAUGH, HAWAIʻI ISLAND! 🎤😂

The stars of the hit TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are bringing their outrageous, laugh-out-loud improv comedy to Kahilu Theatre with WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?

Get ready for an unforgettable night of hilarious scenes, spontaneous songs, quick wit, and audience participation—all made up on the spot!

No scripts. No rehearsals. No two shows alike! Just nonstop laughter and the unexpected!

Bring your friends, bring your sense of humor, and get ready for a night where ANYTHING can happen!