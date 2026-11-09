Whose Live Anyway? Impov Legends at Kahilu
Whose Live Anyway? Impov Legends at Kahilu
GET READY TO LAUGH, HAWAIʻI ISLAND! 🎤😂
The stars of the hit TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway? are bringing their outrageous, laugh-out-loud improv comedy to Kahilu Theatre with WHOSE LIVE ANYWAY?
Get ready for an unforgettable night of hilarious scenes, spontaneous songs, quick wit, and audience participation—all made up on the spot!
No scripts. No rehearsals. No two shows alike! Just nonstop laughter and the unexpected!
Bring your friends, bring your sense of humor, and get ready for a night where ANYTHING can happen!
Kahilu Theatre
$70 to $100
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 10 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Kahilu Theatre Foundation
808-885-6868
Info@kahilutheatre.org
Kahilu Theatre
67-1186 Lindsey RoadKamuela, Hawaii 96743
(808) 885-6868
info@kahilu.org