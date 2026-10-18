What Whispers Back - Book Launch & Spooky Tales Experience

Join Bess Press for a book launch of their new literary anthology, "What Whispers Back: Spinning Hawaiʻi's Spooky Tales" where Spooky Tales return from the archive and new stories come to life.

Saturday, October 24th from 5:00pm - 7:30pm at the Bess Press Warehouse

Come eat, drink, meet the writers, and celebrate spooky stories! Join us for small bites, book signing, and a Spooky Tales experience with live eerie readings and spooky audio tales.

Live readings with: thomas iannucci, Shay Kauwe, D. Kealiʻi MacKenzie, Brandy Nālani McDougall, and Misty-Lynn Sanico.

Audio readings by: Megan kamalei Kakimoto, Bryan Kamaoli Kuwada, Melissa Llanes Brownlee and Lehua Parker.

Rather than a formal "sitdown" program, you’ll have the chance to experience the storytelling at your own pace, meet the writers for book signings, and learn the behind-the-scenes inspiration at your leisure. Drop in for 15 minutes or stay for the whole evening!