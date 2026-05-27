West Oahu County Farm Bureau meeting
West Oahu County Farm Bureau meeting
WEST OAHU COUNTY FARM BUREAU (WOC) ANNOUNCEMENT
WOC will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, May 27, at 6:00 PM at the located at Waianae Moku Education Center 87-380 Kulaaupuni St., Waianae, HI 96792
Sharon Hurd, Chairperson, Department of Agriculture and
Biosecurity, and Brian Miyamoto, Executive Director, Hawaii
Farm Bureau Federation, will be talking about current and
upcoming agricultural issues in Hawaii, updates on resources
available to farmers effected by the recent storms and floods,
and a review of recently passed legislative bills concerning
agriculture. All WOC members and anyone interested in
agriculture are invited to attend. Please RSVP, if possible,
so we can have enough refreshments on hand. If anyone
planning to attend needs a translator, please let us know
your language preference.
Contact Dina Chuensanguansat
President, West Oahu County Farm Bureau
e-mail: dina@hawaii.rr.com
Phone and text: 808-277-8987 or phone and voice messages: 808-622-5500