West Oahu County Farm Bureau meeting

WEST OAHU COUNTY FARM BUREAU (WOC) ANNOUNCEMENT

WOC will be holding a meeting on Wednesday, May 27, at 6:00 PM at the located at Waianae Moku Education Center 87-380 Kulaaupuni St., Waianae, HI 96792

Sharon Hurd, Chairperson, Department of Agriculture and

Biosecurity, and Brian Miyamoto, Executive Director, Hawaii

Farm Bureau Federation, will be talking about current and

upcoming agricultural issues in Hawaii, updates on resources

available to farmers effected by the recent storms and floods,

and a review of recently passed legislative bills concerning

agriculture. All WOC members and anyone interested in

agriculture are invited to attend. Please RSVP, if possible,

so we can have enough refreshments on hand. If anyone

planning to attend needs a translator, please let us know

your language preference.

Contact Dina Chuensanguansat

President, West Oahu County Farm Bureau

e-mail: dina@hawaii.rr.com

Phone and text: 808-277-8987 or phone and voice messages: 808-622-5500