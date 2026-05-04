Wailea Wednesdays - Nevah Too Late at The Shops at Wailea

Wednesday, May 6 from 4:30–6pm

The Shops at Wailea Announces Wailea Wednesdays, Weekly Live Music Series Featuring Local Entertainers

Nevah Too Late is a Maui band formed by three local boys that brings together the sounds of fingerstyle guitar, ukulele and bass to cover songs spanning multiple eras and genres with a unique sound.

Both Derek Bal (guitar and lead vocals) and Randy Leval (ukulele and vocals) were born and raised on Maui and are alumni of St. Anthony High School. Mickey Felipe (bass and vocals) was born and raised on Lanai and is an alumnus of Lanai High School.

They have a repertoire of over 1,000 songs including Hawaiian and local contemporary music, holiday favorites and tons of popular hits from the time of the Big Band era through every decade up to the present. They enjoy uniquely tailoring their music to fit the attendees and theme of each event they play for, as well as taking requests from the audience. They “nevah” use the exact same set list twice.

Seating is provided throughout the property for guests to enjoy. At this time, The Shops at Wailea kindly ask guests not to bring their own chairs. Mahalo for your understanding. The Shops’ special events and entertainment are designed to complement the guest shopping and dining experience and guests are welcome to come and go as they wish.