Wahiawa Lions' 80th Anniversary Veterans Day Parade

The Wahiawa Lions will be staging their 80th annual Veterans Day Parade on Wednesday, November 11. Over eighty marching units are expected, and Parade Chair Lion Rene Mansho says, “We’re hoping for a big turnout this year to show support for our veterans, and our troops who have served or are continuing to serve in the Middle East and elsewhere.” The parade steps off at 10:00 a.m. from California Avenue and North Cane Street in Wahiawa and proceeds down California Avenue to Ka ’ala Elementary School. The theme of this year's parade is "80 Years of Pride – a Lifetime of Gratitude.” Groups interested in marching should sign up at https://bit.ly/2026VeteransParade.

A fun day at Kaala Elementary with food, community booths, and other activities will take place after the parade. For more information, contact Lion Rene Mansho at 808-291-6151.