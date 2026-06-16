"Voices Behind Barbed Wire" Film Screening - Lihu'e

For the 80 Years of Closure Commemoration of when Honouliuli Internment Camp closed, the National Park Service in partnership with the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i, Kinetic Productions, and Pacific Historic Parks, will be bringing special film screenings of "Voices Behind Barbed Wire" on all neighboring islands.

"Voices Behind Barbed Wire", a film by Kinetic Productions, tells the story of Japanese-Americans living in Hawaiʻi after the bombing of Pearl Harbor and how their families were affected by martial law. Following the film will be a panel discussion with Ryan Kawamoto, director of the film, Carole Hayashino, President Emeritus of the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai'i, Christine Ogura, Superintendent of Honouliuli National Historic Site, and Shelley Yasuhara, a descendant of a Honouliuli incarceree.

In July, in partnership with the Kaua‘i Community College, the film will be shown at the college's Performing Arts Center on Kaua‘i. There will also be a Honouliuli NHS pop-up exhibit display at the Lihue Public Library all month in coordination with the film.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Kawamoto/Kinetic Productions