Vinyasa with Ashtanga Roots with Melanie Dagenais (6-week limited class) at Still and Moving Center

In-Person & Live Online

(6-week limited class)

October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – December 7, 2026

Saturdays, 9:15 – 10:15 AM

Cultivate presence through an Ashtanga-inspired practice that blends breath, movement, and mindful alignment. With thoughtful modifications and personalized guidance, you’ll develop a strong foundation for a balanced and sustainable yoga practice.