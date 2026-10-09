Vinyasa with Ashtanga Roots with Melanie Dagenais (6-week limited class) at Still and Moving Center
Vinyasa with Ashtanga Roots with Melanie Dagenais (6-week limited class) at Still and Moving Center
In-Person & Live Online
(6-week limited class)
October 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 – December 7, 2026
Saturdays, 9:15 – 10:15 AM
Cultivate presence through an Ashtanga-inspired practice that blends breath, movement, and mindful alignment. With thoughtful modifications and personalized guidance, you’ll develop a strong foundation for a balanced and sustainable yoga practice.
Still and Moving Center
09:15 AM - 10:15 AM, every day through Dec 07, 2026.
Still and Moving Center
1024 Queen StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96814
808-397-7678
info@stillandmovingcenter.com