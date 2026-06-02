Unfinished Business by Gemma Hayden: Exclusive Listening Party & Visual Screening

Join singer-songwriter Gemma Hayden and longtime producer/composer Eric Dubois for an exclusive, immersive listening party celebrating the release of Hayden’s debut EP, Unfinished Business. Developed right here in Honolulu and primarily recorded at Rendez Vous Studios in Mānoa, this project marks an ambitious new chapter in Hayden’s genre-bending sound, blending pop, contemporary R&B, rock, and metal under Dubois's distinct production and composition.

Instead of a traditional live concert, this unique event offers a deep dive into the creative chemistry between artist and producer. Guests will experience a track-by-track screening of the EP, where each song is paired with its accompanying official music video. Following each screening, Hayden and Dubois will host a series of intimate, behind-the-scenes discussions. Together, they will break down the songwriting, studio production choices, and visual storytelling that brought the project to life. It is a rare look into the collaborative mechanics of local independent filmmaking and music production.