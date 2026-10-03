UH Bands Fall Concert
UH Bands Fall Concert
Wind Ensemble with guests Waianae Intermediate School Concert Band and Kapolei High School Wind Ensemble
Wai'anae Intermediate School Advanced Band
Maribelle Fernandez, conductor
Kapolei High School Wind Ensemble
Kassi Hatekenaka, conductor
University of Hawai'i Wind Ensemble
Jeffrey Boeckman, conductor
Pablo Furukawa, graduate conductor
Combined bands from WIS, KHS, & UHWE
Maribelle Fernandez and Jeffrey Boeckman, conductors
Music includes Richard Strauss' Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare, a Percy Grainger set, a saxophone quartet feature, the American premiere of a new work by Colombian composer Victoriano Valencia, and John Barnes Chance's classic Incantation and Dance.
Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center
$15 general / $10 senior / free for all students and UHM faculty with ID
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Music
(808) 956-7756
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
Artist Group Info
University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Music
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center
2825 Ala Ilima StreetHonolulu, Hawaii 96818
(808) 305-1190
jensen.ball@k12.hi.us