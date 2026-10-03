© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UH Bands Fall Concert

UH Bands Fall Concert

Wind Ensemble with guests Waianae Intermediate School Concert Band and Kapolei High School Wind Ensemble

Wai'anae Intermediate School Advanced Band
Maribelle Fernandez, conductor

Kapolei High School Wind Ensemble
Kassi Hatekenaka, conductor

University of Hawai'i Wind Ensemble
Jeffrey Boeckman, conductor
Pablo Furukawa, graduate conductor

Combined bands from WIS, KHS, & UHWE
Maribelle Fernandez and Jeffrey Boeckman, conductors

Music includes Richard Strauss' Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare, a Percy Grainger set, a saxophone quartet feature, the American premiere of a new work by Colombian composer Victoriano Valencia, and John Barnes Chance's classic Incantation and Dance.

Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center
$15 general / $10 senior / free for all students and UHM faculty with ID
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Music
(808) 956-7756
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/

Artist Group Info

University of Hawai'i at Mānoa Department of Music
UHMMusic@hawaii.edu
https://manoa.hawaii.edu/music/
Moanalua High School Performing Arts Center
2825 Ala Ilima Street
Honolulu, Hawaii 96818
(808) 305-1190
jensen.ball@k12.hi.us
https://www.moanaluahs.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=494605&amp;type=d&amp;pREC_ID=947260