UH Bands Fall Concert

Wind Ensemble with guests Waianae Intermediate School Concert Band and Kapolei High School Wind Ensemble

Wai'anae Intermediate School Advanced Band

Maribelle Fernandez, conductor

Kapolei High School Wind Ensemble

Kassi Hatekenaka, conductor

University of Hawai'i Wind Ensemble

Jeffrey Boeckman, conductor

Pablo Furukawa, graduate conductor

Combined bands from WIS, KHS, & UHWE

Maribelle Fernandez and Jeffrey Boeckman, conductors

Music includes Richard Strauss' Vienna Philharmonic Fanfare, a Percy Grainger set, a saxophone quartet feature, the American premiere of a new work by Colombian composer Victoriano Valencia, and John Barnes Chance's classic Incantation and Dance.

