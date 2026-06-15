Toro y Moi
Toro y Moi
Known professionally as Toro y Moi, Chaz Bear was born in Columbia, South Carolina. A musician since birth, he has released records since 2009, and has collaborated withFlume, Travis Scott, Flying Lotus, Blood Orange, Tyler, the Creator, and more.
The Republik
$49.50 + fees
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
Artist Group Info
Toro y Moi
maliamats13@gmail.com
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com