© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Toro y Moi

Toro y Moi

Known professionally as Toro y Moi, Chaz Bear was born in Columbia, South Carolina. A musician since birth, he has released records since 2009, and has collaborated withFlume, Travis Scott, Flying Lotus, Blood Orange, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

The Republik
$49.50 + fees
08:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

BAMP Project
info@bampproject.com
bampproject.com

Artist Group Info

Toro y Moi
maliamats13@gmail.com
https://toroymoi.com/
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
Honolulu, Hawaii 96814
8089417469
hello@jointherepublik.com
jointherepublik.com