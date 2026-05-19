"To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar" Film Screening at the Historic Aloha Theatre

Movies are back with films everyone will love! Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun, relaxing night together. All movies start at 7 PM. Admission is free with dinner next door at the Theatery - go to www.TheTheatery.com to make reservations.

You may also buy tickets online in advance for $10 each at www.alohatheatre.com or purchase them at the box office up to a half hour before showtime.

5/29 - To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

6/6 (Saturday) - The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert

6/12 - Hedwig and the Angry Inch

6/19 - But I'm a Cheerleader

Tickets at:https://thealohatheatre.ludus.com/200505344

