"To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar" Film Screening at the Historic Aloha Theatre
"To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar" Film Screening at the Historic Aloha Theatre
Movies are back with films everyone will love! Grab some hot, freshly popped popcorn or a sweet treat from our concessions, kick back, and enjoy a fun, relaxing night together. All movies start at 7 PM. Admission is free with dinner next door at the Theatery - go to www.TheTheatery.com to make reservations.
You may also buy tickets online in advance for $10 each at www.alohatheatre.com or purchase them at the box office up to a half hour before showtime.
5/29 - To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar
6/6 (Saturday) - The Adventures of Priscilla Queen of the Desert
6/12 - Hedwig and the Angry Inch
6/19 - But I'm a Cheerleader
Tickets at:https://thealohatheatre.ludus.com/200505344
Aloha Theatre
$10
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 29 May 2026
Event Supported By
Aloha Theatre
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org
Aloha Theatre
PO Box 794Kealakekua, Hawaii 96750
8083229924
info@apachawaii.org