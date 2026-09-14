The Zaccai Curtis Trio at Blue Note Hawaii

Experience an unforgettable night of music with 2025 Grammy Award winner Zaccai Curtis, one of the premier forces in modern Latin Jazz. Celebrated for his electrifying compositions and virtuosic piano work, this acclaimed recording artist, producer, and DownBeat "Rising Star" has shared the stage with legends like Eddie Palmieri, Lakecia Benjamin, and Christian Scott, while leading top-tier ensembles of his own. Whether blending infectious Afro-Cuban rhythms with modern jazz harmonies or showcasing tracks from his latest album, Sonoluminescence, Curtis delivers an authentic, high-energy live performance that will captivatingly move audiences from the very first note—secure your tickets now before they sell out!

Tickets​ $25-$35

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 7pm

Doors 5pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.