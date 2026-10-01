The Wailers at Blue Note Hawaii

Presented by Island 98.5

The Wailers

50 Years of Positive Vibrations

In 2026, The Wailers celebrate 50 years of Rastaman Vibration, marking a defining moment in reggae history and honoring one of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ most influential albums. This special tour, 50 Years of Positive Vibrations, highlights select cuts from Rastaman Vibration alongside the timeless classics that continue to unite audiences across generations.

Released in 1976, Rastaman Vibration was a pivotal album that carried reggae’s message of resistance, spirituality, and hope onto the global stage. Songs like “Positive Vibration,” “Roots, Rock, Reggae,” and “War” remain as relevant today as ever — powerful expressions of music as both a cultural force and a call for unity.

Under the leadership of Aston Barrett Jr., son of legendary bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, The Wailers continue to honor their roots while carrying the music forward with purpose and authenticity. In a unique crossover into film, Aston Barrett Jr. portrayed his father in the 2024 biopic Bob Marley: One Love, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring Kingsley Ben-Adir. His portrayal added rare authenticity, grounded in lived experience and a deep personal connection to the legacy.

Tickets $35-$50

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CLUB POLICIES

Show 6:30pm & 9pm

Doors 5pm & 8:30pm

Seating is First Come, First Served Per Section

$20 Minimum Per Person

Full Bar & Dinner Menu Available

NO REFUNDS OR EXCHANGES.

Tickets will be delivered 48 hours prior to the showtime.

Please ensure you purchase tickets for the correct date and time.

When all available Bar Seats are occupied, the remaining Bar Area is standing room only. Table Seating is All Ages, Bar Area is 21+.

IMPORTANT NOTE: We are NOT affiliated with ANY third-party ticket sellers! Tickets purchased directly through our official website or TicketWeb are the ONLY authorized sources.

GROUP RESERVATIONS: Groups of 6 or more that want to sit together must purchase a group package at events@bluenotehawaii.com.

PARKING: Validated parking available at OUTRIGGER Paradise. Entrance located on Kuhio Ave. $6 for up to 4 hours of parking.