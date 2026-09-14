The Toxic Avenger (the musical)

Winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, it's a hilariously rockin’ campy, hot toxic love story and musical comedy

WARNING Content Advisory RATED R

This play contains edgy, bawdy jokes, cartoonish violence, adult-themed sexual humor, and adult language and is not appropriate for children.

Don’t miss the first show of our 2026-27 Theatrical Season!

Show Reluctantly Sponsored by Ally Shore

DIRECTED BY: Kiegan Otterson

MUSIC DIRECTED BY: Kirsten Otterson CHOREOGRAPHED BY: Lily Werner

STAGE MANAGED BY: Bailey Miller

BOOK & LYRICS: Joe DiPietro

MUSIC & LYRICS: David Bryan

PRODUCED BY: ProArts Playhouse

STARRING: Brock Kaho‘ohanohano Ambrose, Amber Rose Seelig, Lin McEwan, Thalyn Nikolau, and Ikaika Raines

Season Sponsors: The Wilder Foundation, Carol Langer, the Koraleski Family, and Donald Helfgott and Marianne Loeb

With thanks to the County of Maui’s Office of Economic Development for their support of the ProArts Ulu Workforce Development Program

Running Time: 2 Hours including Intermission

SHOW SYNOPSIS:

Winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, The Toxic Avenger is a hilariously rockin’ campy, hot toxic love story and musical comedy. It’s Little Shop of Horrors meets Evil Dead the Musical!

Dive into the over-the-top chaos of The Toxic Avenger, where love, laughter, and a little bit of environmental heroism come together in a outrageous, laugh-out-loud way! The town of Tromaville is plagued by a corrupt mayor and her cronies and a mysteriously growing supply of toxic waste—if only there was an environmental super hero to save the day! Enter Melvin Ferd the Third! Foiled by the mayor’s bullies, Melvin is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero. Affectionately known as Toxie, our new hero is a seven-foot mutant with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark. He’s out to save New Jersey, end global warming, and woo the town librarian. The Toxic Avenger will leave audiences laughing in the aisles as it rocks the house.

Note: We allow for parental discretion, but strongly advise ages 16+

This show utilizes strobe lighting and fog effects.

Most ProArts productions contain adult-themed material and are recommended for mature audiences. If you have any questions, please call the box office for more information at 808-463-6550.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, October 16 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 23 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 PM

Friday, October 30 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 4:00 PM

Saturday, October 31 at 8:00 PM

For information on our Access for All initiative, please visit our website.