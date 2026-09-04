"The Night of the Living Dead" Movie Night at the Warehouse
"The Night of the Living Dead" Movie Night at the Warehouse
Get ready for a frightfully fun night at the Puhi Theatrical Warehouse! Hawaiʻi Children’s Theatre and Kauaʻi Community Players present Night of the Living Dead: Interactive Movie Night on Saturday, October 17.
This isn’t just a movie screening. The audience gets to be part of the fun with an interactive twist on the classic horror film, making it a perfect night out for spooky-season fans.
Movie starts at 7:00 PM
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
4411 Kikowaena St., Puhi
Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.
🎟️ $28.52 Advance Tickets
🎟️ $30 at the Door
Come ready to watch, laugh, scream, and join in the madness as the living dead take over the Warehouse!
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
28 - 30
06:20 PM - 10:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Hawaii Childrenʻs Theatre
8082468985
info@hctkauai.org
Puhi Theatrical Warehouse
4411 Kikowaena St.Lihue, Hawaii 96766
8082468985
kauaicommunityplayers@gmail.com