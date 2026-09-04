"The Night of the Living Dead" Movie Night at the Warehouse

Get ready for a frightfully fun night at the Puhi Theatrical Warehouse! Hawaiʻi Children’s Theatre and Kauaʻi Community Players present Night of the Living Dead: Interactive Movie Night on Saturday, October 17.

This isn’t just a movie screening. The audience gets to be part of the fun with an interactive twist on the classic horror film, making it a perfect night out for spooky-season fans.

Movie starts at 7:00 PM

Puhi Theatrical Warehouse

4411 Kikowaena St., Puhi

Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the evening.

🎟️ $28.52 Advance Tickets

🎟️ $30 at the Door

Come ready to watch, laugh, scream, and join in the madness as the living dead take over the Warehouse!